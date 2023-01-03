By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury against the Cincinnati Bengals that suspended play. With how serious the injury looked, many well known-names from around the NFL showed respect to Hamlin and wished him a speedy recovery.

Hamlin was injured after making a tackle in the first quarter. After getting up, he immediately collapsed to the field and was attended to by trainers. They gave him CPR on the field and was then transported off in an ambulance. The NFL postponed the remainder of the game with the Bengals leading 7-3.

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes (@PatrickMahomes) showed love to Hamlin, tweeting, “Playing hard…please be okay man.” His teammate Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainII) added, “Damn Prayers Up! Scary.”

The Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) was immediately thinking of Hamlin, tweeting, “Wow. I Am praying for you. Praying for your health and safety.” Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (@JJWatt) tweeted very seriously, “Please be ok man. Please be ok.”

Even non-active NFL players are praying for Hamlin’s safety. Former Broncos’ quarterback Tim Tebow (@TimTebow), tweeted, “Please join me in a prayer for Damar Hamlin.”

Hamlin’s injury is the scariest in recent NFL history. The Bengals and Bills were set to compete in one of the most high-powered games of the season. But after Hamlin went down, the score no longer mattered. Both coaches and teams decided they couldn’t play on after seeing what Hamlin had gone through.

Players around the league and fans of the sport are all hoping Hamlin is able to fully recover from his terrifying injury.