Talen Horton-Tucker did not exactly take the big leap some folks were expecting him to last season in his third year with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was not an awful campaign for him, but there’s no denying that the Lakers will want to see more from the 6-foot-4 shooting guard in 2022-23.

LeBron James and Co. might just get what they want from Horton-Tucker this coming season. The 21-year-old recently made a lot of noise in a Dreamville Chi League pro am game, and based on this performance alone, it seems that THT is poised to make a much bigger impact for his team this year (h/t Ballislife.com on Twitter):

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Back Home in Chicago at Dreamville Chi League Pro Am pic.twitter.com/T21dFjcL6i — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 14, 2022

Talen Horton-Tucker showed off his entire bag in what turned out to be a dominant display in the pro am circuit. He looked unstoppable as he drained bucket after bucket. His inside-out game was on full display here as THT also showcased accuracy from three-point territory.

In 60 games played last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes per quarter. These numbers aren’t bad, but they’re not exactly noteworthy either.

THT now has two more years remaining on his current deal where he’s set to earn $10.2 million this coming season. Intriguingly, he has a player option on the final year of his contract, which means that if he so chooses, he could decide to opt out and become a free agent in the summer of 2023. Needless to say, there’s going to be a lot riding this season for Horton-Tucker.