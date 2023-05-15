A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Mo Bamba has not been a factor for the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs thus far. The 25-year-old played sparingly in the opening round against a depleted Memphis Grizzlies frontcourt, and he didn’t even play a single minute against the Golden State Warriors in the entirety of the second round. It was an ankle injury that prevented Bamba from suiting up against the Dubs, and it now appears that this could be the case again in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Mo Bamba injury status for Game 1 vs. Nuggets

As of writing, the Lakers have yet to provide an official update on the injury status of Bamba heading into Game 1. However, according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the 7-foot center was not able to practice with the team in Denver on Monday. Bamba is reportedly back in LA for a follow-up appointment on his ankle injury that required PRP injections earlier in the NBA Playoffs.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Bamba will be available for the Lakers not only for Game 1 but for the rest of this series. He’s obviously not a key player for LA, but with the Lakers set to face Nikola Jokic in the West Finals, they will clearly need as many warm bodies as possible in the frontcourt. Even if he’s healthy, there’s no guarantee that Mo Bamba will play, but having him as an option against one of the top big men in the NBA today is certainly a luxury head coach Darvin Ham will want to have in this series.