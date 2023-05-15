A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s no denying that Jamal Murray was a key cog for the Denver Nuggets in their NBA Playoffs second-round series win against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Now that they’re set to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets are expecting more of the same from the 26-year-old. Unfortunately for Denver fans, Murray is now in danger of missing the series opener on Tuesday night after he popped up on the injury report for Game 1.

Jamal Murray injury status for Game 1 vs. Lakers

At this point, there appears to be some concern with regard to the status of Murray for Tuesday’s bout. This is after the 6-foot-3 combo guard was listed as questionable to play due to a non-COVID illness.

The silver lining for Nuggets fans here is that Murray was also listed as questionable with this same issue heading into the Nuggets’ series-clinching win against the Suns on Thursday. He was able to play, though, and looked fine in their blowout victory against KD and Co., dropping 26 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals, and four triples in the victory.

Murray has had a full five days to further recover from the injury, so odds are, he should be good to go on Tuesday. The Nuggets do not only need a healthy Jamal Murray against LeBron James and the Lakers, but they will also need him to be at his very best. The Lakers are a different monster as compared to the Suns, and it goes without saying that Denver has an extremely tough test standing in front of them.