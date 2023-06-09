It's no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is good friends with Chris Paul. It's also a known fact that among his banana boat buddies (along with Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony), it's now just Paul that LeBron hasn't had the chance to be teammates with. Well, this could become a reality in the near future after the Phoenix Suns decided to drop CP3 from their roster.

Another one of LeBron's former teammates, Kendrick Perkins, is all-in on the Chris Paul-to-the-Lakers prospect. In his mind, Big Perk believes that LeBron would benefit significantly from the addition of CP3 to their squad:

“Chris Paul to the Lakers would shake up the league,” Perkins said. “You know why? We heard LeBron James talking about retirement, and we know damn well he's not going anywhere. But what it did make me realize is that is he losing a little motivation right now? Pairing up with one of his great friends in the point guard, CP3, would give him that extra juice to say, ‘You know what, I'm excited about coming back to next season.'”

Perkins then pointed out that it's actually not all about LeBron. Anthony Davis would also be a huge beneficiary of Paul's potential arrival in that it pairs AD with an elite, Hall-of-Fame-level point guard:

“The last time the Lakers won a championship, I cannot harp enough how important Rajon Rondo was to Anthony Davis,” Perk said. “… Can you imagine CP3 and AD in the pick-and-roll? It would be dangerous.”

At this point, Big Perk is saying that the league better not allow the Lakers to pick Chris Paul up from the free agency market because if they do, the NBA might not be ready for this new-look Lakers squad:

“With the pieces they already added, CP3 would be the missing piece,” Perkins said. “… It would be scary for the rest of the league.”