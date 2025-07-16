NFL Training Camp is beginning, and the start of the regular season is quickly approaching. The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to pick up where they left off and control the NFC. The Eagles contain so many stars that you would need an extra pair of hands to be able to count them all. One of the team's top players is listed as a Top 5 receiver in the NFL once again by execs, scouts, and coaches ahead of the season.

Eagles' AJ Brown is without a doubt one of the top receivers in the league. The Ole Miss product showcased his skillset on the Tennessee Titans, and now he is a champion with the Eagles. After finishing last season tied for 43rd in targets, Brown was still named the 5th-best receiver for the next year.

“He's still awesome,” a veteran AFC scout said. “He comes up big when you need him, he's still incredibly strong and fast enough. A nightmare to tackle. Maybe a tad slower than he was, but that's slight.”

The list begins with Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase after his incredible 2024-25 season. Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and CeeDee Lamb are next in order.

Brown is a big receiver, roughly 225 lbs at 6-foot-1. There have been many occasions where his size has benefited him. Brown can make contested catches let by his elite route running. He is also very good with the ball in his hands and earns a lot of YAC with catches close to the line of scrimmage. The Eagles are a run-heavy offense, but try and find ways to get Brown the ball in open space. Brown is a perfect receiver for what the Eagles try and accomplish offensively. With what they do, you need someone who can do everything, including blocking at a high level.

“Dealing with his physicality and strength is a problem [for cornerbacks],” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “At the end of the day, sometimes, it's really that simple.”