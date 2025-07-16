Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian dropped a truth bomb on quarterback Arch Manning that is going to fire up fans. The Longhorns are coming off an encouraging season that saw them make the SEC Championship game and once again qualify for the College Football Playoff semifinal. It's a new era under center in Austin as Quinn Ewers' decorated college career has come to an end.

Despite Ewers' departure, Texas football is expected to be even more dynamic at the quarterback position with Arch Manning. The former 5-star recruit comes from football royalty and possesses a dynamic, accurate arm, plus elite athleticism, which makes him projected to be a top pick in next year's draft. Manning has a ton of pressure on him with the Longhorns and has to hit the ground running in Week 1 against Ohio State. But Sarkisian is confident in the 21-year-old's ability to lead his program in 2025 and raved about his quarterback in a SEC Media Days statement.

“People to kind of gravitate to him, and I don’t think it’s because of his last name. I just think that that’s his personality. That’s coming out more. And the other side I’ve seen him grow along the same lines is — have you ever noticed that when he scores, the dude has, like, real swag? That’s not fabricated. That it’s coming out of him now, I love it. I know that’s just him being free and being himself and playing a game. I just think he’s ready. It feels like this is what he’s supposed to do.”

2025 is one of the most hyped up seasons in Texas football history. The Longhorns will likely start the year as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time, and they are all doing this with a new starting quarterback and a tricky schedule ahead. August 30 against the Buckeyes will be a good litmus test for where this team stands right away, and hopefully, Arch will continue to improve from there.

One area where Texas football needs to improve to win the national title is the ground game. While Steve Sarkisian's team had several dominant rushing games, against the elite of college football, this facet of the offense was inconsistent at times. Manning's presence as a runner, therefore, will be essential, and a completely new look from the offense Texas was running with Ewers. On paper, this team and its offense should be better than last year's, but whether that actually happens is yet to be determined.