LeBron James will always be in the GOAT conversation and after another fantastic regular season that saw him average over 28 PPG in his 20th year in the Association, that chatter only grew louder. His Los Angeles Lakers teammates also added fuel to the fire by making goat sounds in the background during interviews, which certainly gave all of us a laugh.

Lonnie Walker is among several players who did so, with most of them around their mid-20s. To them, there is no question The King is the greatest to ever do it as they all grew up believing he was truly No. 1 on the list.

Via ESPN:

“A lot of us on this team really saw LeBron as one of the greatest of all time, especially growing up, you know?” Walker said. “We’ve literally grown up playing basketball together and we used to have little arguments of who is the best player and whatnot. And we would always say LeBron. So I think making the noises, like, we know he is the GOAT. We’re always going to give him his flowers.”

LeBron became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history this year, surpassing Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. To be playing at such a high level in his late 30s is honestly mind-boggling, but James has kept his body in the best shape imaginable so he can continue to show out.

Right now, Bron won’t care the least bit about his GOAT status, though. The only focus is beating the Memphis Grizzlies and more importantly, dominating Dillon Brooks Saturday after the forward disrespected James. Could a 40-piece be coming? It’s possible.