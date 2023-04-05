ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

LeBron James put the exclamation point on a brilliant night against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers star finished a tough spinning layup in traffic to seal the win in overtime.

James shed rookie Ochai Agbaji and powered over former Lakers teammate Damian Jones for the final points of the evening.

LeBron James with the CLUTCH game-winning finish 💪pic.twitter.com/0UN7E2bYTY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2023

James piled on 37 big points to lead both sides, none bigger than his last two to give the Lakers the victory. It’s LeBron’s best game since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for almost a month. He averaged 20.0 points in his first four contests back before his eruption in Utah.

After the game, LeBron’s teammates made sure to sing him his praises in a rather unusual way. During James’ postgame interview in the Lakers locker room, D’Angelo Russell led the rest in making goat noises in honor of this generation’s undisputed GOAT.

OMG LeBron's Lakers teammates have become incredible at goat noises. Like uncannily good. https://t.co/ReDoIE2pGS — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They have to be practicing that, right?

It’s a hilarious gesture that was well-earned for the 38-year-old, who posted his 11th game of 37 points or more over his 52 contests so far this season.

The win brings the Lakers right within striking distance of the Western Conference’s top six seeds. They’re just a half game back of the fifth-placed Golden State Warriors and have an identical record with the Clippers, who they face in less than 24 hours after the win over the Jazz.

After a tumultuous season filled with injuries to both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there’s seemingly light at the end of the tunnel for the purple and gold.