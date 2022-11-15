Published November 15, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers were in desperate need of a win on Sunday night. The LeBron James-less side delivered just that against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, marking just their third victory in 13 games.

Lonnie Walker had another noteworthy performance for the Lakers, scoring 25 points on a very efficient 9-of-15 shooting, to go along with four 3-pointers in 30 minutes of action. After the game, the 23-year-old spoke out on his mindset entering the ballgame (h/t Alex Kirschenbaum of FanNation):

“Every time I touch the ball, I’m looking to be aggressive,” Walker said of his approach to the game. “It’s just time and place, understanding… [what makes] a good-to-great shot. So I’m just getting what the team gives me. If I’m open I take it. We kept running the pick and roll with AD. When you got someone with that level of talent, buckets come real easy because they’re worried about AD more than anyone else. So I’ve just got to be ready to knock down shots.”

At this point, it’s safe to say that Walker has adjusted well to life under coach Darvin Ham. In 11 games played thus far, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard is averaging a career-best 16.5 points on 47.2 percent shooting. He’s also draining 1.8 triples per game on a 35.-7-percent clip, while also adding 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 31.1 minutes per contest. Walker has started in all 11 of his appearances, and it seems like he’s going to be a permanent fixture in the starting 5 moving forward.

Walker signed a one-year deal with the Lakers last summer worth $6.5 million. He’s having a breakout year right now, which might actually work against the Lakers after this season. If he keeps playing at this rate, Walker will command a much higher salary for next season, and with their salary cap restrictions, LA might just get priced out of a potential Lonnie Walker extension.