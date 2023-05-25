Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

With the Los Angeles Lakers now out of the playoffs, the focus turns to an offseason where many decisions will need to be made. While the team is expected to be busy in free agency, the 2023 NBA Draft is also an opportunity to get better. LA has two picks at No. 17 and No. 47 and plans to work out a plethora of different players Friday, headlined by two former NCAA champions: Baylor’s Adam Flagler and Virginia’s Kihei Clark.

Via Dave McMenamin:

The Lakers are starting draft workouts to prepare for the No. 17 and No. 47 picks they have next month.

Friday’s workout includes:

Kihei Clark – Virginia

Chris Livingston – Kentucky

Leonard Miller – Ignite

Adam Flagler – Baylor

Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine

DaRon Holmes II – Dayton — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 25, 2023

Clark won a national title with the Cavaliers in 2019 in a limited role but averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 assists last season as a fifth-year senior. At 5 foot 10, the California native is incredibly undersized but does possess an intriguing skillset. Clark is uber-athletic with a solid handle, good playmaking skills, and can score the rock at a respectable level. Perhaps a bench piece for the Lakers’ backcourt?

As for Flagler, he’s been a bucket ever since landing in Waco. The guard posted averages of 15.6 points and 4.6 dimes on 40% shooting from long range in 2022-23 and played a key part in the Bears’ title run in 2021. Flagner can flat-out get it done offensively and does stand at 6 foot 3.

The Lakers certainly have options with both selections but it’s doubtful they’re going to get an impact player from day one. Regardless, there could be a youngster available that could develop into something special.

LA is likely more concerned at the moment about LeBron James’ status moving forward. The King said after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets that he may consider retirement, although it’s difficult to believe he’d finish his legendary career on such a sour note.

It will be an interesting summer for the Lakers.