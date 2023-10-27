The Los Angeles Lakers are getting prepared to take on the Phoenix Suns in what will mark the second game of the season for both teams. The Lakers got off to a subpar start to the year with a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets; however, the game against Phoenix marks the chance to even their record up at 1-1, especially considering the injuries that Phoenix will be dealing with in the contest.

Los Angeles also had some injury questions leading into the matchup; however, it seems that concerns regarding backup forward Cam Reddish have been alleviated, as the team announced Thursday evening that Reddish will be good to go for the matchup after dealing with right foot soreness.

Cam Reddish joined the Lakers this offseason to help supplement a Los Angeles bench that saw several additions this offseason, including Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent, and Reddish himself. Reddish has struggled to find his footing following in the NBA his departure from the Atlanta Hawks, the franchise that drafted him.

The former Duke standout spent relatively short stints with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers following his departure from the Hawks before finally signing with the Lakers this offseason. Still, with a unique combination of size and athleticism, Reddish has plenty of time to piece things together at 24 years old.

The Lakers could certainly use his defense on Thursday night, as they will be competing against what figures to be a very aggressive Kevin Durant, who will be playing without his costars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.