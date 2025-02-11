There are 10 tasty games on the schedule of the NBA this Monday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers' outing gainst the Utah Jazz is seemingly drawing the most attention for an obvious reason — Luka Doncic's debut for his new team.

The 25-year-old Doncic is expected to make his highly anticipated on-court introduction as a full-pledged Laker when the Lakers host the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.

The former Dallas Mavericks superstar has not played a game since the Mavs' Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, adding to the intense anticipation for his return to the court. A calf issue has kept Doncic sidelined over a long stretch that includes the date he got shockingly traded by the Mavericks to the Lakers via a three-team swap which also involved the Jazz.

But the wait for Doncic's Lakers debut is about to be over. He looked all business and ready to go when he was seen walking inside Crypto.com Arena in a suit while sporting a pair of black sunglasses.

One could tell that the excitement among the fans has hit a new level of intensity based on comments made on the NBA's post on Instagram showing Luka Doncic's arrival at the arena.

Here are just some of the many reactions from the fans:

“Man is on his mission tonight”

“LOCKED IN! The moment we’ve been waiting for 🙌”

“That boy looking like Michael from GTA 5 LAKERS KEEP EM 🔥😭”

“he’s dropping 43 today watch”

“Luka is the pool boy she said not to worry about 😅”

“Omg he looks so out of shape!!” 😂Can’t wait for him to drop 35 on them!!!

“Showtime has arrived”

It remains to be seen how quickly Luka Doncic adjusts to his new teammates on the floor but he should be fine. Even with fellow ball-dominant star in the form of four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James alongside him, Doncic is talented enough to find a way to be an effective weapon for the Lakers, who are entering the meeting with the Jazz on a five-game win streak.

So far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists across 22 games. He is also shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from behind the arc.