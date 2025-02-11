Not since LeBron James first suited up in purple and gold has a Los Angeles Lakers debut been as anticipated as Luka Doncic's on Feb. 10. In his first game for the team following his trade from the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic's opening act stirred enough buzz around the league for Dirk Nowitzki to witness it in person.

After the game, in which the Lakers comfortably beat the Utah Jazz 132-113, Doncic touched on what it meant to him for Nowitzki to be present. The 46-year-old flew in from his home in Dallas, where he bought a home after retiring.

“[It meant] a lot, man,” Doncic said after the game. “For him to show up, [he's] a great friend. Always looked up to him, [he's a] great mentor. For him to show up [and] fly all the way from Dallas was amazing. I really, really appreciated it.”

Nowitzki showed his support for Doncic on X, formerly Twitter, hours before the game. The German star called himself a “Mav for life” but said he “had to come support [Doncic] in the first game of his new chapter.”

The former teammates shared a moment during the game when Doncic hit Nowitzki's patented one-legged fadeaway in the second quarter. The shot occurred shortly after James hit the same shot in a similar manner.

Doncic posted 14 points, five rebounds and four assists through 24 minutes in the win. The game was not only his Lakers debut but also his first game since Christmas Day when he suffered a calf injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic's history with Dirk Nowitzki on Mavericks

Doncic and Nowitzki were teammates in 2018-2019 when the former was a rookie, and the latter played his 21st and final season in the NBA. Nowitzki is one of just three players to be with one franchise for 20 or more seasons. He also holds the record for spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavericks.

Both players have repeatedly expressed their gratitude for their brief pairing. Nowitzki felt comfortable retiring with the Mavericks in Doncic's capable hands, while the Slovenian felt he benefited from teaming up with another legendary European star to help him transition to the league.

Nowitzki's production notably dipped at the tail end of his career but especially dropped off in his final year. The 2018-2019 season was the first since his rookie season in which he averaged less than 10 points per game. Nowitzki appeared in just 54 games in 2018-2019, his fewest appearances since taking the court just 41 times as a rookie.