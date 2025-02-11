Luka Doncic was involved in one of the biggest trades in NBA history ahead of the trade deadline as he was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers, and he made his debut on Monday night in LA. He was originally supposed to make his debut on Saturday, but it was pushed back due to a lingering issue. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki came out to see Doncic's debut on Monday, and Doncic hit a shot that looked just like Nowitzki's signature shot.

The Lakers are still working on finishing off the Utah Jazz, but it has been complete domination from start to finish, and they are going to a cruise to a victory barring something bizarre. Luka Doncic has looked okay in his debut so far as he has 14 points on 5-14 shooting. He has also added five rebounds and four assists. He is still getting adjusted to his new team.

Any time a big trade like this happens, it takes a little bit of time for everyone involved to get acclimated. This is especially the case with Doncic here as this trade came out of nowhere as he was not expecting it. Doncic is now with another team for the first time in his career, so this is a big adjustment. He seemed to be fitting in well with his new squad as he made some nice plays and had a lot of smiles throughout the contest.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Lakers finish out this season now that they have added one of the best players in the NBA. The Lakers are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference as they are 31-19 on the year. The Lakers obviously got this point without Doncic, but he should be able to help take this team to the next level down the stretch. The Lakers are trying to win a championship.