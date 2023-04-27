Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Magic Johnson is a bit disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers’ performance in Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the NBA legend is opting to look at the positive side.

The Grizzlies dismantled the Lakers on Wednesday, 116-99, with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combining for 64 points to take the victory. It didn’t help LA that LeBron James had an uncharacteristic performance, dropping just 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

Anthony Davis had a monster game of 31 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks. Unfortunately, he just didn’t get the help he needed to close out the series.

As mentioned, Johnson didn’t hide his disappointment. He gave credit to the Grizzlies as well, particularly on the Morant-Bane backcourt. However, looking at the bright side, Johnson pointed out the opportunity for LA to finish Memphis in front of their home fans in Game 6.

“The Grizzlies back court dominated the Lakers led by Bane with 33 points and Ja Morant with 31,” Johnson wrote. He added in a separated tweet, “Even though Anthony Davis played well, it’s still a big disappointment that the Lakers lost.

“Laker Nation, it’s a good thing we have a chance to close out the Grizzlies Friday night at Crypto.com Arena!” the NBA icon furthered.

The Lakers won both of their games at home so far in the series, so as Magic Johnson suggested, there is a good reason for the Purple and Gold faithful to be optimistic about their chances in Game 6. The Grizzlies also blew out LA in Game 1, and everyone knows how LeBron James and co. responded.

Hopefully Johnson is right and the Lakers get the job done when they return home.