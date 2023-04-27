Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

When it looked like all hope is lost and a first-round exit is upon them, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies roared back in Game 5 and made a strong statement to let the Los Angeles Lakers know that the series is not yet over. In fact, it’s far from being done.

Naturally, the Grizzlies faithful are ecstatic to see the team extend the series and even take the momentum away from LeBron James and co. Plenty of fans didn’t hold back as they celebrated on Twitter, clearly confident that Morant and the rest of the team are more than capable of coming back to win the series.

“Grizzlies really the perfect team to come back from 3-1 and win,” one fan wrote. “What happened Lakers fans?! I thought y’all were winning in 5?” another Grizzlies supporter asked.

“Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are fine in the West,” a third commenter added.

The Grizzlies obliterated the Lakers 116-99, which is their biggest win of the series after their 16-point demolition of LA in Game 1. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane stepped up big time in the contest, with the latter even leading Memphis with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Morant, for his part, finished with 31 points on top of 10 boards and seven dimes. He also had the highlight of the game when he dunked all over LeBron James.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are more reactions to the Grizzlies’ crucial Game 6 win:

THIS IS A GRIZZ-POSITIVITY CHECKPOINT.

REPLY WITH “GRIZZLIES IN 7” TO PASS!!! pic.twitter.com/Lnq83anfwS — Cole (@colabasas) April 27, 2023

Lakers blowing a 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/E7nwAoE6qb — Tommi (@twbaker10) April 27, 2023

Lakers fans seeing Grizzlies force Game 6 😬 pic.twitter.com/7fRJiAKOuX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023

The Grizzlies, of course, cannot celebrate too much considering they are still behind the Lakers 3-2. Not to mention that they will be playing Game 6 on the road, where they haven’t beaten the Lakers in their series.

Still, such a big win couldn’t come at a better time for the Grizzlies. Game 7, anyone?