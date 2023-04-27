Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

LeBron James shouldered the blame for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ blowout loss in Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Tuesday night and pledged to be better in Game 6.

LeBron — coming off his first career 20-20 game that included multiple clutch buckets in on Monday — posted 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting less than 48 hours after playing 45 minutes in Game 4. He committed five turnovers in the first half, shot 1-of-9 from 3, and simply never had the juice.

Darvin Ham ultimately yanked LeBron with 4:40 to go in the fourth quarter and the Lakers trailing 106-92 — amid an ongoing 10-0 by Los Angeles.

“He and I made eye contact and we had a nonverbal discussion,” explained Ham. “It was time. We’re going to need him big on Friday. So it was time. Simple as that.”

The Lakers were flat in general, as they were in Game 2 in Memphis. Anthony Davis (31 points, 14-of-23 FG, 19 rebounds, 2 blocks) and Austin Reaves (17/8/6) showed out, but the Lakers were consistently torched by Ja Morant (31/10/7) and Desmond Bane (33/10/5). A 19-2 Grizzlies run to end the third quarter and extend the margin to 18 iced the game.

The Lakers are yet to play a game in this series in which both LeBron and AD go off simultaneously.

“We just haven’t put together two performances together. But we still have put three team efforts together to be up 3-2. That’s what’s most important. It’s not about what myself and AD are doing, it’s about how we can win basketball games. And tonight I was s**t, and I’ll be better in Game 6.”

Anthony Davis didn’t seem too concerned about LeBron’s off night.

“He has the most points scored ever. He’s the greatest to ever touch the court. He’s fine. He’ll be fine. He’ll adjust.”

Besides a better individual effort, LeBron cited three other keys to the Lakers’ closing out the Grizzlies on Friday:

“Not turn the ball over, defensive rebound, keep them out of transition.”

Game 6 will tip off in about 48 hours.