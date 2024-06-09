The Los Angeles Lakers are home watching the NBA Finals and one franchise dignitary among them is Earvin ‘Magic' Johnson. Johnson appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show recently, touching on a number of topics including Caitlin Clark and the NBA Finals, headed to Game 2 on Sunday night.

Johnson offered a funny take on who he's picking for the Finals, which should be obvious to anyone who knows the historical significance of the Celtics' current run to the top.

Johnson spoke his mind during a time when the man known as ‘Big Perk' made a surprising Lakers observation. Heat star Jimmy Butler made comments at the LA Sparks game that will catch Lakers fans' attention.

Magic's prediction is a predictable one

It appears clear from Magic's words to Jimmy Kimmel that he doesn't want the Celtics to break the Lakers' NBA record of 17 titles, which the two organizations currently share between them.

The Lakers' superstar and NBA top 10 all-time player in most people's books had a funny exchange with the late night talk show host during which he got down to the nitty gritty.

“I assume you're rooting for the Mavericks,” Kimmel said.

“Of course. I'm a Laker. I still have flashbacks of Larry wearing the little hot pants we used to wear.”

Kimmel mentioned the tie between the two teams and had Magic had another sentence for him.

“We want it to stay tied right now until we get 18. But it's going to be a great finals, though.”

Lakers' pursuit of Bronny James, revealed

The Lakers' front office is rumored to be seriously interested in pursuing the draft rights to Bronny James, the USC basketball guard, to pair with his father LeBron James beginning as early as next season.

Bronny James scored just 4.8 points per game last season with the Pac-12 powers but showed out at the NBA Draft Combine, raising his draft ranking in the process. James would help his father enjoy what are likely the last few years of his career, although the jury is out on whether he has the skills and maturity to contribute to the Lakers' pursuit of title number 18 anytime soon.