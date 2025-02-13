It has been a while since the last time veteran NBA big man Markieff Morris was a significant on-court contributor to a team. He has not averaged more than 10 minutes a game since the 2022-23 season. Additionally, he's averaged only 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game since the 2020-21 campaign.

So when he initially heard the news that he was traded to the Lakers by the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, he was confused.

“When it first happened, I was in shock because, obviously, you know, I haven't played in a couple of years. My first thing was ‘Who the hell wants me?'” Morris told his brother Marcus during a recent episode of the “TWIN$nWIN$” podcast. “Who wants to trade for me?”

But Markieff also said that reaction came before he learned that superstar guard Luka Doncic was part of the trade.

Markieff had only played seven games for the Mavericks before the trade, scoring just a total of 12 points with eight rebounds and six assists through 41 minutes, so the idea that a team wanted his services appeared to come as a surprise for the 35-year-old former Kansas Jayhawks star. It only made much more sense to him once the complete details of the trade were laid out.

Markieff Morris returns to the Lakers

In the three-team transaction also involving the Utah Jazz, Markieff, Doncic and Maxi Kleber were sent by the Mavericks to the Lakers. Meanwhile, Dallas got Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick. As for the Jazz, they received Jalen Hood-Schifino and a pair of second-round picks.

Markieff, however, will have the power to decide which direction he will go after the end of the 2024-25 NBA season, as he is on an expiring contract that is paying him just north of $2 million this campaign.

While not expected to produce ample numbers for the Lakers, Markieff brings experience, toughness and depth to his new team's frontcourt.

Markieff, who was selected in the first round (13th overall) by the Phoenix Suns in the 2011 NBA draft, is familiar with the environment in LA. He played in two seasons before for the Lakers during parts of the 2019-20 campaign and in 2020-21.