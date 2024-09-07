NBA veteran Markieff Morris and the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Mavericks were rumored to have interest in re-signing Morris throughout the offseason. Morris also seemed to have interest in returning to Dallas. Sure enough, an agreement was reached but the terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

Morris, 35, is not going to make or break the Mavs' season. However, Mavericks players appeared to appreciate having Morris on the roster throughout the 2023-24 season. He only averaged 8.3 minutes per outing across 26 games played, but Morris' veteran leadership was crucial to the team's success.

The forward has played at the NBA level since 2011. He understands what it takes to compete in the NBA. Morris is able to offer advice to younger players while leading by example during practices. He is well-respected and his leadership certainly played a role in the Mavericks' decision to agree to re-sign him.

What Markieff Morris move means for Mavericks' roster

The Mavs roster was already set with 15 contracts. That means the Mavericks will need to clear a spot on the roster. Perhaps Dallas will consider making a trade. If not, though, the Mavs may need to release a player.

Dwight Powell is the Mavs' longest tenured player and Dallas seems to want to keep him on the roster. Powell doesn't offer much production at this point, but he does provide respectable depth.

AJ Lawson's two-way deal was converted to an NBA contract in 2023-24. With the Mavs likely not being willing to move on from Powell, Lawson's future with the team may be in question with the Morris move.

Olivier-Maxence Proser and Jaden Hardy are young players with especially intriguing ceilings. The same can be said for Lawson, but the chances of Dallas moving on from Prosper or Hardy appear to be slim.

Dante Exum may be another candidate, but he does provide necessary guard depth.

The Mavs will need to make a difficult decision. Regardless, bringing Markieff Morris back will help Dallas throughout the 2024-25 campaign.