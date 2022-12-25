By Jack Winter · 2 min read

LeBron James has long known what its like to be away from his family on Christmas. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been a holiday mainstay for well more than a decade, even breaking Kobe Bryant’s record for appearances on Christmas Day during Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, taking the floor for the 17th time on December 25th.

Nevertheless, James found a way to connect with his loved ones shortly before tipoff at American Airlines Center, sending his family and the NBA world at large a special Christmas message while being mic’d up for his battle with Luka Doncic.

“I know I’m not with y’all today, but I do miss Savannah, Bronny, Bruce, Zhuri, my momma. See y’all soon, love y’all. To the NBA, I appreciate y’all allowing me to play on Christmas once again. Love, love, love!” he said.

LeBron James shouting out his family on Christmas Day 💯pic.twitter.com/kRyrRhfUpu — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 25, 2022

LeBron James is putting together the most impressive 20th season for any player in league history, entering Sunday’s action averaging 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His individual excellence hasn’t translated to consistent success for the Lakers at large, however, with Anthony Davis in and out of the lineup due to injury and a lackluster supporting cast around him.

Davis is currently sidelined by a stress injury in his right foot. He’s been dominant when on the floor this season, re-staking his claim as one of the best big men in all of basketball. Davis could return in the first couple weeks of January.

Los Angeles is 13-19, good for third-worst in the Western Conference after entering Christmas losers of three straight games.