The Los Angeles Lakers were hit with some concerning injury news on Friday on the Anthony Davis front. According to reports, AD has been diagnosed with a stress injury in his right foot, and at this point, the Lakers will need to wait 7-to-10 days before he is re-evaluated. Right now, the eight-time All-Star has no timetable for a return.

There is a silver lining to this seemingly unwanted development for Davis. Dr. Rajpal Brar, a prominent sports doctor that has amassed quite a following on social media, who recently came out with a series of tweets to explain why this recent injury update could actually bode well for both AD and the Lakers:

Assuming bone stress injury (BSI), they exist on a spectrum (see table). Essentially means bone is being loaded > repairing = changes in bone. “Stress reaction” precursor to stress fracture when not managed. Have to see how it heals & go from there. Hence indefinite timeline. https://t.co/GH6N6VUL92pic.twitter.com/czrCC6XUNT — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) December 23, 2022

Dr. Brar gets all technical in his explanation, while also providing a comprehensive timetable on these types of injuries. The good doctor then summarized his assessment in a succeeding tweet, explaining why there is indeed a silver lining to all this:

“This is good news overall. It’s an overload injury. Hence you reduce that load, re-evaluate based after a set period of time and then go from there. Makes sense why nothing showed up on imaging,” Brar wrote in his tweet.

Unfortunately, even Dr. Brar cannot give a specific timeline for Davis’ return to action. The Lakers’ prized big man has no other choice but to rest up right now and hope that his foot heals quickly. LA obviously needs him back as soon as humanly possible, but it is also clear that the team will not rush Davis back until he is (relatively) fully healthy.