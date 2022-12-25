By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

After a sudden burst of life, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to win games again this season. Losing Anthony Davis indefinitely has hurt the team the way most expect. They have needed LeBron James to be near-invincible to win their last few games. James isn’t superhuman, though, as he’s been dealing with various injuries throughout the year. With a matchup against the Mavs this Christmas, many are wondering: Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers tonight?

Is LeBron James playing vs. Mavs on Christmas?

Barring a sudden change in his health, yes, LeBron James is playing on Christmas tonight against the Mavs. The Lakers star is listed as probable on the injury report for today. However, astute fans will know that this isn’t uncommon, as LeBron has almost always been listed as probable this season.

Besides, LeBron James is set to make an insane record by just showing up to the game. The Lakers star will eclipse Kobe Bryant as the player with the most Christmas Day games under his belt. It’s a testament to LeBron’s skill that he’s always scheduled to play during the holidays.

The Lakers will need every bit of LeBron James’ production to hold off Luka Doncic and the Mavs on Christmas. The Mavs have also had their struggles this season, but they’re in a much better place than LA this season. Doncic has also been excellent this season, as he’s single-handedly willed Dallas to a couple of improbable wins this season.

To sum it all up: LeBron James is playing for the Lakers on Christmas Day against the Mavs. He has little reason not to play, given LA’s current standing and what’s at stake for his legacy.