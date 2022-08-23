Naomi Osaka is missing her ‘big bro’ and ‘mentor’ Kobe Bryant a lot

Kobe Bryant had a big impact on the life of Naomi Osaka, and while it has been years since the Los Angeles Lakers icon passed away, the tennis sensation still can’t help but miss him.

That much is clear after Osaka randomly tweeted that she misses the Lakers legend. She didn’t go into detail why she suddenly thought of that, but given how influential Kobe has been for her, it’s certainly natural for her to feel that way.

I miss Kobe. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 22, 2022

Naomi Osaka is surely not the only one who is missing Kobe Bryant right now. His family and legion of fans are surely feeling the same, especially since the Lakers great has been a real inspiration to many.

It is also not the first time that Osaka has spoken about Kobe and how important he was to her. Back in 2020, the 24-year-old WTA star opened up about how Bryant helped her find confidence. They met in 2019 through her agent and manager, and after that, they developed a close bond.

“There would be some really tough losses. I didn’t even know he was paying attention, but he would text me positive things and tell me to learn from it. For me, it was definitely helpful,” Osaka added, via Pop Sugar.

Following Kobe’s tragic and shocking death in January 2020, Osaka also sent out an emotional post as she reflected on her relationship with the NBA great. She called him her “big bro” and “mentor” and thanked him for lifting her when she really needed it.