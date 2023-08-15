The NBA revealed the Group Play schedule for its inaugural in-season tournament on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers, as was previously announced, are slotted in West Group A along with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Here's when and where the Lakers' will be taking part in Group Play (all times Pacific):

Fri. Nov. 10 — at Suns (8 p.m., ESPN)

Tue. Nov. 14 – vs. Grizzlies (7:30 p.m., TBA)

Fri. Nov. 17 — at Blazers (7:00 p.m., TBA)

Tue. Nov. 21 — vs. Jazz (7:oo p.m., TNT)

Known 2023-24 Lakers games, at the moment

Oct. 24 – at Nuggets (opening night)

Oct. 26 – vs. Suns (home opener)

Nov. 1 – vs. Clippers

Nov. 10 – at Suns (tourney)

Nov. 14 – vs. Grizzlies (tourney)

Nov. 17 – at Blazers (tourney)

Nov. 21 – vs. Jazz (tourney)

Christmas – vs. Celtics https://t.co/q0IHjZb3sh — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) August 15, 2023

In-season tournament games will be built into the regular-season schedule. All the group-stage games will occur across the four Fridays and three Tuesdays in November. Teams that advance out of Group Play will play quarterfinal matchups on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at the higher-seeded team's arena, per ESPN. The semifinals and championship — for the NBA Cup — will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.

Each player on the winning team will take home $500,000. The runners-up will earn $200,000. Semifinal losers get $100,000, while $50,000 a pop will go to quarterfinal losers.

“In terms of the In-Season Tournament, it does not make the most sense to me, candidly speaking,” Lakers guard Gabe Vincent said on J.J. Redick's “The Old Man & The Three” podcast in July. Being the ‘best league in the world,’ in terms of basketball, it didn’t make sense to me to copy what other leagues were doing. But, what do I know? I’m just a player. As far as the bonuses too, I know they tried to make it make sense for guys to want to play and compete, which is great. The bonuses will be awesome, especially if my team wins it, I’m looking forward to that.”

The NBA will announce the full 2023-24 schedule on Thursday.