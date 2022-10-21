Nick Young makes swaggy pitch to Lakers to fix shooting woes

Former NBA sharpshooter Nick Young shared his brutally honest take on the Los Angeles Lakers’ shortcomings, per NBA on TNT.

“The bench, they ain’t got enough shooting,” Young said in response to what the Lakers’ real issue is. “I think they need a Jamal (Crawford) or a Nick Young.”

Jamal Crawford was also on the show and said, “He (Nick Young) put on shows down there,” in reference to Young’s time in LA with the Lakers.

Although Nick Young’s comment was meant with laughter, both Young and Crawford would be perfect fits for the Lakers. LeBron James even admitted that the Lakers don’t have enough shooting.

“I mean, I don’t know. I think we’re getting great looks and I think there could also be teams giving us great looks,” LeBron James said. “I mean, to be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. And that’s just what the truth of the matter is.”

The Lakers are off to a slow start following their abysmal 2021-2022 campaign. Trade rumors are already floating around LA. Most people around the league agree that this is not a championship-caliber roster. The Lakers cannot rely on 37-year old LeBron James and injury-plagued Anthony Davis to carry them. They need better depth and shooting as Young said.

LA will attempt to right the ship following their 0-2 start. Their defeats have come at the hands of NBA Finals contenders in the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, so they may be able to earn their first win against the Portland Trail Blazers next time out.