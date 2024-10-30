The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a strong 2024-25 start. Under the leadership of LeBron James and first-year head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers possess a 3-1 record, which places them third in the Western Conference standings. Moreover, former LA guard Patrick Beverley made an eye-opening prediction about the Redick and James-led Lakers that will catch fans' eyes.

Beverley shared his thoughts on a late October episode of the Pat Bev Podcast:

“Shout out to the Lakers. So if the Lakers would've started off 0-3, everybody would have been yelling fire JJ Redick. Everyone,” Beverley began before dropping his bold declaration. “Top 4 seed in the West… marking it now.”

One of Beverley's co-hosts then made an insightful comment about how the Lakers drafting Bronny James will spearhead them to success. A big part of that is LeBron James has greater motivation playing alongside his son. Beverley added to this idea, explaining that the Jameses need to be together as much as possible.

“The motivation is on Bron to put in front of his son,” Beverley added. “Don't send him to the G League. Yeah Bron need to see his shorty out there on every bench. I see my son out there after I hit a mother******* with a fade, Ima hit another mother******* with another fade. Cause my son right there.”

Beverley believes James Sr. has a different aura to him than in years past.

“And his demeanor, his swag, his attitude, man he always had it. But having his son on the bench, it's different.”

Perhaps the Lakers really are different than in years past. JJ Redick is doing an admirable job keeping the team afloat early on. Furthermore, LA could have the most motivated version of LeBron James ever. If Los Angeles continues to stay locked in, they just might fulfill or exceed Patrick Beverley's expectations.