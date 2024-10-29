Much of the focus on LeBron and Bronny James finally playing together has been on whether it was earned or the extent to which it was all a spectacle but, in speaking to sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny's presence has been a legitimate boon in the locker room.

“The guys love having him around,” said a source close to the team. “He comes in, puts his work in, competes, and does everything he can to improve. It's all you can ask of a 55th pick.”

Now, obviously, Bronny is no typical 55th pick. Normally, they won't play on opening night as rookies, nor will they get time at the podium after that first game. The Griffeys won't normally just happen to fly in for season openers hoping to see the normal late second-round pick. Nothing about this is normal.

But, if we're going to expend energy calling out the publicity stunt nature of all of this, we should also listen for ways this might be helping.

“LeBron is loving this,” the source continued. “He's been doing this a long time and eventually, these early-season stretches get kind of monotonous. But with him focused on setting an example for Bronny, he's more dialed in now than he's ever been since he got here.”

To be clear, his engagement level in practices is very different from the level of basketball James is playing in games. He's nearing 40. This will be his sixth season as a Laker. Frankly, by his standards, James is easing himself into the 2024-25 campaign. But around Lakers facilities, the difference has been pretty tangible.

Others around the league are taking notice as well.

“People don't understand how difficult it is to be away from family as much as NBA players have to be,” a Western Conference scout explained. “You have road trips that literally take them to different states or even countries. But you also have hours and hours and hours of practice time that takes these mostly young guys away from their young families.

“Bron has been doing this for 22 years. He's had to miss a lot to maintain the level of play we expect of him. Getting to have that connection at work has to be refreshing.”

So far, it has been. Multiples sources close to the situation say the vibes around the Lakers haven't been better since the days following the 2023 trade deadline, after Russell Westbrook was finally traded away.

To be clear, there are several factors at play here that extend well beyond Bronny. Players haven't exactly veiled their opinions on JJ Redick's approach to coaching compared to Darvin Ham. The Lakers also started 3-0 before a hard-fought loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, with LeBron struggling through a tough game after his heroics against the Sacramento Kings.

Bronny James in the G League

This isn't to say that there aren't still questions to be asked about Bronny James' time with the Lakers. Plenty of people close to the situation and league-wide can't help but wonder how things will go when he stays in the G League to develop and the Lakers move on, so to speak.

“What I'd be nervous about is how G League guys are going to go at Bronny,” an assistant coach with experience in the G League said. “It's one thing for LeBron's teammates to welcome Bronny while they're all on their guaranteed contracts. It's going to be another thing entirely when guys are competing with him for playing time, let alone playing against him in games.

“Every single player in the G League knows they'll be able to have their viral moment by making Bronny look bad. He'd better be ready for that every time he steps on the court against guys who are fighting to get into the league.”

It's fair to wonder whether it's right to expose Bronny to that situation if he isn't ready, as many claim. Framing it as “well, it's ok so long as the Lakers are benefitting” only furthers that line of questioning. Frankly, I don't think it's fair, and share that concern. All we can do at this point is hope he's readier than he's looked and wish him all the best.

The South Bay Lakers tip off their season Nov. 9, and sources confirm reports that Bronny will be there for that and spend the bulk of this season focusing on growing his game. Sources have indicated the likelihood is pretty high that he'll play alongside his father in Cleveland.

In the meantime, the Lakers are enjoying their time with Bronny James who, in his own way, has helped get them off to a strong start.