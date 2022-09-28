Patrick Beverley reveals what makes Lakers’ LeBron James ‘one of the best’

Los Angeles Lakers offseason acquisition Patrick Beverley recently discussed an underrated element of LeBron James’ game. We all know that LeBron is a fantastic scorer and possesses incredible athleticism. But Beverley revealed the aspect of James’ game that makes him ‘one of the best’, per Mike Trudell.

“It’s just high IQ basketball,” Beverley said. “Knowing screening angles. One thing I have learned (about LeBron James) … elite passer. One of the best to ever do it, from his height, his size. When you look up the ball will be right there on your chest.”

LeBron James has quietly developed a reputation as one of the NBA’s best passers. His ability to find the open man is what makes him so lethal on offense. He’s more than just a pure scorer.

LeBron is currently No. 7 in all-time assists. However, he’s quickly approaching Magic Johnson for No. 6 all-time. He also is not that far behind Mark Jackson and Steven Nash, who are ranked No. 5 and No. 4 on the all-time assist list.

The Lakers will benefit from LeBron James’ elite passing ability in 2022-2023. But they would be better-suited with more pure shooters on the roster. LA’s lack of shooting is one of their biggest questions ahead of training camp.

In the end, a LeBron James-led team is always going to have a chance to compete. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley will do everything he can to help James guide the Lakers to the postseason. The performances of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will also go a long way in telling how the 2022-2023 season will ultimately turn out for the Lakers.