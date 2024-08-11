Team USA added to its storied legacy by winning another gold medal in the 2024 Olympics. The USA beat France 98-87 on Saturday to accomplish the feat. Moreover, the victory captured the perfect tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, which former teammate Pau Gasol fully supported.

FIBA's X (formerly Twitter) account posted a graphic that showed Bryant in his No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys and No. 10 Team USA jersey, relating to the USA's 2024 Olympic gold medal win on August 10, 2024. This promoted Pau Gasol to simply but full-heartedly respond with “8.10.24” and a yellow heart emoji:

Kobe Bryant won two gold medals with Team USA in 2008 and 2012. His Lakers legacy was just as great if not greater. Bryant won five NBA championships with Los Angeles and achieved numerous individual accolades. He was an 18-time All-Star, made the All-NBA team 15 times, was a two-time NBA Finals MVP, a 12-time All-Defensive honoree, and a four-time league MVP.

Bryant's running mate of several years, Pau Gasol, shared some great times with him in LA.

Gasol joined the Lakers during the 2007-08 season via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. He won two championships alongside Bryant, was a two-time All-NBA honoree, and was a six-time All-Star. Gasol looks back fondly on his time with Bryant and the Lakers. He and Bryant may no longer be running mates, but Gasol can still support LA as they strive to improve in 2024.

Lakers look to resolidify themselves as NBA powerhouse

Los Angeles won the 2020 NBA Finals, two years after LeBron James joined the franchise from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, things have not gone as smoothly. The Lakers made another deep run in 2023 when they advanced to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, LA lost to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

One year later, the Lakers found themselves with a chance at redemption. They faced the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs but lost in five games. Los Angeles has many questions surrounding their roster, but they appear to be running things back with most of their previous contributors.

Of course, LeBron James will return after an impressive year. James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and shot a career-high 41.0 percent on three-pointers in his 21st season. He will be joined by fellow star Anthony Davis and stout offensive forces Austin Reeves and D'Angelo Russell.

It will be interesting to see if LA can win another championship before LeBron James retires. Perhaps they can get over the hump during the 2024-25 season.