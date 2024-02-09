Was the Shaq-Kobe Bryant duo the best in NBA history?

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were two of the most dominant players to wear a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. The superstar duo won three straight championships together. The Lakers are unveiling a statue for Bryant in LA, and Shaq made a bold claim on social media ahead of Mamba Night.

Shaq claims he and Bryant's Lakers duo was the best to ever do it

Shaquille O'Neal posted a video on X with multiple pictures of him and Kobe Bryant during their early Lakers days. Moreover, he asserted that he and Bryant were the most dominant duo ever.

“Best one-two punch ever. Don't forget it,” Shaq claimed on Instagram. The former LA big man then followed the post up with an unapologetic comment. “Yeah, I said it.”

In addition to winning three consecutive championships, Shaq and Bryant averaged unreal stats. O'Neal's best season of the star pairing came during the 1999-200 season. He averaged 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, and a whopping 3.0 blocks per game.

Naturally, O'Neal won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award after his incredible year. Moreover, Bryant's ascent was the ultimate concealer of LA's success. He put up 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5,0 assists, and 1.7 steals during the season leading up to his first title with Shaq.

While the duo was dominant, it did not last forever. In 2004, the Lakers traded O'Neal to the Miami Heat in a deal that centered around Lamar Odom. The separation of Shaq and Bryant marked the end of a short dynasty. However, it did not stop Bryant from winning two more championships with LA.

As the NBA celebrates the Black Mamba's contributions to the basketball world, fans are reminded that his time with Shaq was one of the most dominant stretches in league history.