The dust is starting to settle in the wake of the basketball universe-altering three-team trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. That deal had Los Angeles landing Luka Doncic and the Mavericks getting Anthony Davis. One realization many had after that unbelievable trade is that if Doncic, at the height of his prime and at just 25 years old can get moved, is there anyone out there who's really untouchable?

From a basketball perspective, another popular question people have following that trade is whether LeBron James and Doncic could inspire harmony together on the floor.

Both are ball-dominant individuals, who love directing the flow of their team's offense either by getting buckets or setting up teammates for scoring opportunities. Former Boston Celtics superstar Paul Pierce doesn't see the on-court combination of James and Doncic working out for the Lakers, so if he has his way, he'd rather trade the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player elsewhere.

“[LeBron James and Luka Doncic] can't play together,” Pierce said on Fox Sports 1's Speak. “They require the ball, they're ball-dominant players that dictate everything their team does. … If I was the Lakers I would trade Bron.”

Pierce also said that it's a great time for the Lakers to trade James in order to start the “process early” of building a team around the Slovenian superstar, who is clearly now the future of the Purple & Gold franchise.

But even if the Lakers wanted to take that direction, they don't have full control of James' fate in LA. James, who signed a two-year $101.36 maximum contract with Los Angeles in 2024, has a full no-trade clause. He also has a 15 percent trade bonus and a player option worth $52.627 million for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Fans react to Paul Pierce's Lakers opinion after Luka Doncic trade

Pierce's bold take surely got people on the internet making noises.

“If I were on TV calling myself an analyst, I'd know that Bron has a no trade clause,” a fan wrote.

From another commenter: “He's a Clown lol, both more than anything wants the their team to win, they are always willing to pla an exceptional pass, they'll be a Great duo even a blind can see that , Lakers just need a defensive centre.”

“Pierce still having nightmares from game 6 😂,” joked an X user.

“Paul will never work in an NBA front office 😂,” shared a fan.

“Kyrie and Luka was also on the same team😏 they reached the finals.. and the problem now is who guards who,” argued another social media user.