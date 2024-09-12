In a heartfelt Instagram post, beloved assistant coach Phil Handy of the Los Angeles Lakers announced his departure from the team after five unforgettable seasons. Handy played a pivotal role in helping LeBron James and the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship. He will be missed but also in high demand.

The Lakers and tributes go, well, hand in hand lately. First, it was the heartwarming Lakers' Jerry West patches. Then came the more somber news by way of Handy's opening address to Laker Nation.

“#lakernation long overdue,” Handy began. “5 years in the books and yall held me down from start to finish.”

“The amount of love #lakeshow fans showed me over the years has been unreal,” he continued. “I will be forever grateful for the out pouring (sic) support yall showed the OG. We did the thing in 2020 and tried every year to compete for more. The business of basketball is not always easy or fair but you all know what I'm about with this game and any player I have I've ever worked with @beyourowngoat…Yall know what it is.”

That last statement was followed by heart, prayer hands, and crossed-finger emojis but that was not all.

“The next move tho…” finished Handy.

Eyeballs and a blown-mind emoji punctuated that teasing end.

Lakers hearing it from fans, former players

Handy joined the Lakers in 2019, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a reputation for player development. He became a beloved figure over the years among players and fans alike, having also won titles in 2016 (Cleveland Cavaliers) and 2019 (Toronto Raptors). Known for his dedication, expertise, and ability to connect with athletes on a personal level, Handy eventually got the vote of approval from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Handy’s departure comes after a season of ups and downs for the Lakers. Fans did not take this news well. Comments on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram were highly appreciative of Handy but very skeptical of the Lakers. Handy's steady hand was valued by everyone with an interest in the team.

George Hill, Buddy Hield, rehabbing Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, Matt Barnes, and ESPN's Rachel Nichols were just a handful of players and media personalities in the comments.

“One of the best in the business” posted Barnes.

“Basketball fans have got you, always,” said Nichols. “Amazing coach and person.”

It might not take fans long to hear about Handy's next venture. He is doing training camps in Colorado soon and has been spotted working with Kyrie Irving throughout the first week of September.

Both the Lakers and Golden State Warriors might be lamenting talents lost to the Dallas Mavericks sooner rather than later going by these recent developments.