Toronto Raptors fans are not happy at the moment.

The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in a game that went down to the wire. However, afterward, the internet was ablaze due to the Raptors faithful, who slammed the referees for how the game was officiated.

One particular moment during the outing that Raptors fans kept pointing out was RJ Barrett's moving screen. With 25 seconds left in the game, Barrett tried setting a pick to free up Scottie Barnes for a potential game-tying three-pointer. While Barnes' shot hit the bottom of the net, the basket was nullified, as the referees called a moving screen on Barrett.

RJ Barrett was called for a moving screen before this game-tying three from Scottie Barnes. Good or bad call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WDYQFXWej1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

As expected, the blown whistle which resulted in a canceled shot down the stretch didn't really sit well with a lot of people.

What did I JUST say…..? Brutal call on RJ……wipes out a game-tying Scottie 3pt https://t.co/q5U312kWBr — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) January 10, 2024

Bad call. But you know it’s LAL so.. — Austin (@Austin6874) January 10, 2024

Blatantly BIASED whistle here – what a joke… every single fingertip is called versus Raptors but Lakers can push, elbow, body & shove Toronto with nada. It's embarrassing for NBA that refs are dictating outcomes! — Tamberlyn Richardson (@TTOTambz) January 10, 2024

Additionally, other fans pointed out how the Lakers were able to obtain 11 free throws during the final four minutes of regulation.

lol refs completely rigged the last 4 min for the lakers. 11 free throws to 0 and then an offensive foul takes away the game tying 3 🤣 — Mark Thompson (@mathomp_501) January 10, 2024

Refs rigged this game 100% over 10 fouls called at the end on the raps — BestMLBPicks (@bestmlbpicksllc) January 10, 2024

Refs took over last 5 mins for lakers. — Vicki Callahan (@vacall) January 10, 2024

Others were just outright posting videos for laughs regarding the whole situation.

The Lakers without the refs on their side pic.twitter.com/VtNVQsypWX — MorrisMuse (@MorrisSrMuse) January 10, 2024

Anthony Davis' big night leads the Lakers to their second win in a row

Whatever the case may be, the Lakers still prevailed behind big performances from their stars. Anthony Davis finished the game with a double-double of 41 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James also had a double-double himself (22 points and 12 assists). All in all, it was a team effort by Los Angeles as seven players managed to score in double figures.

For the Raptors on the other hand, Barnes and Pascal Siakam led the scoring with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Barrett added a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Now with back-to-back wins, the Lakers look to continue their momentum against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.