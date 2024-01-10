The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in a game that went down to the wire. However, afterward, the internet was ablaze due to the Raptors faithful, who slammed the referees for how the game was officiated.

One particular moment during the outing that Raptors fans kept pointing out was RJ Barrett's moving screen. With 25 seconds left in the game, Barrett tried setting a pick to free up Scottie Barnes for a potential game-tying three-pointer. While Barnes' shot hit the bottom of the net, the basket was nullified, as the referees called a moving screen on Barrett.

As expected, the blown whistle which resulted in a canceled shot down the stretch didn't really sit well with a lot of people.

Additionally, other fans pointed out how the Lakers were able to obtain 11 free throws during the final four minutes of regulation.

 

Others were just outright posting videos for laughs regarding the whole situation.

Whatever the case may be, the Lakers still prevailed behind big performances from their stars. Anthony Davis finished the game with a double-double of 41 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James also had a double-double himself (22 points and 12 assists). All in all, it was a team effort by Los Angeles as seven players managed to score in double figures.

For the Raptors on the other hand, Barnes and Pascal Siakam led the scoring with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Barrett added a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Now with back-to-back wins, the Lakers look to continue their momentum against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.