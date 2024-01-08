The Los Angeles Lakers added a former Hawks and Blazers guard on Monday amid their struggles during the 2023-24 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Skylar Mays are in agreement on a two-way deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mays will provide depth for the Lakers at the guard position. He previously played for the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, most recently spending time with Portland this season.

He made his NBA debut during the 2020-21 campaign. Mays averaged just 8.2 minutes per game with the Hawks across 33 contests that season. In 2021-22, Mays played in 28 games, earning five starts. However, he saw just 7.9 minutes of action per contest.

The Blazers then brought in Mays, and he appeared in six total games in 2022-23. In 2023-24, Mays played in 21 games and started five of those contests. Now, he will join the Lakers and could earn playing time down the road.

At the very least, Mays will add the aforementioned depth for Los Angeles. There is a chance, however, that he could earn a more significant role by performing well when given the opportunity.

Lakers struggling as 2023-24 season continues

Overall, the Lakers have endured struggles in recent action. They were able to earn a 106-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, but their record is just 18-19 for the season.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham's job security has been called into question as a result. The Lakers likely won't fire him anytime soon, although anything is possible, but the front office could be forced to make a difficult decision if Los Angeles continues to underperform moving forward.

The potential is there for this team. Any roster that features LeBron James and Anthony Davis is going to have an opportunity to compete.

It will be especially intriguing to see what moves the Lakers make prior to the upcoming NBA trade deadline. Adding a couple of players could help balance out the roster.

For now, the Lakers will focus on taking care of business against the Toronto Raptors in their next game.