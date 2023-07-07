The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business in NBA free agency. This included the signing Rui Hachimura on a new deal that came out to $51 million for three years. Hachimura played a key role for LA's surge in the second half of the season, and the front office made sure that they were not going to let him out of their grasp.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old officially signed his new deal with the Lakers. Hachimura took to Twitter to send a hyped three-word message as well as share a few photos from today's momentous occasion:

Run it back!! 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/nFb3txEnzr — Rui “Louis” Hachimura 八村 塁 (@rui_8mura) July 6, 2023

Rui Hachimura kept it short and simple, but you can clearly feel the excitement from this young man. He is expected to figure significantly in coach Darvin Ham's plans this coming season, and for his part, the 6-foot-8 power forward can't seem to wait to start working again.

Hachimura also shared a photo of his family as well as his dog that was wearing the cutest Lakers jersey. Naturally, Rui just had to strike a pose in front of LA's multitude of championship trophies — one that he also hopes to attain in his first full season with the purple & gold.

Hachimura arrived in LA in the middle of last season as part of a trade deal that saw Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks make their way to the Washington Wizards. In 33 games played for the Lakers, the Japanese national averaged 9.6 points on 48.5 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per contest.