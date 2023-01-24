The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles.

Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade live on his stream 😬 pic.twitter.com/dalbupWtjO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 24, 2023

The Lakers need to get LeBron James help, and Hachimura should be able to provide that on both ends of the floor. Speaking of which, Schroder has been excellent of late in giving the Lakers a boost, and judging from his reaction, it seems that landing Hachimura is good news for him.

Schroder, who has scored 43 points in the last two Lakers games, looked shocked upon learning of the trade and it took him some moments before fully absorbing the news of the trade. “Rui for Kendrick Nunn?,” Schroder blurted. “Oh my God, I’ll text Rui.”

While it cost the Lakers quite a draft capital to acquire Hachimura, this can be viewed as a win for the team. Plus parting ways with Nunn and his expiring contract doesn’t really hurt Los Angeles from either the financial or on-floor production perspective.

Hachimura isn’t the pill that will cure all the ills of the Lakers this season, but he raises the floor of the team. Before getting traded by the Wizards, Hachimura averaged 13.0 points on 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 30 games (all starts) in the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Hachimura was selected in the first round (ninth overall) by the Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft.