A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Rui Hachimura has been making all sorts of headlines of late. He played a key role yet again for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Despite the fact that the Lakers ultimately lost, 108-103, Rui was a bright spot for LA, scoring 21 points off the bench on 8-of-10 shooting.

Amid all the buzz surrounding the 25-year-old’s strong play, a hilarious story about Hachimura during his Gonzaga days has resurfaced. This comes from ESPN’s Myron Medcalf, who revealed how Rui confused the term “dumba**” for being a compliment:

“One of my favorite Rui Hachimura stories is that one time he was in practice at Gonzaga and Mark Few said he’d made a ‘dumba**’ play. Hachimura, who didn’t speak much English then, smiled wide because he thought Few was comparing him to Domantas Sabonis who was nicknamed ‘Domas,’ Medcalf wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For context, Hachimura grew up in Japan and it wasn’t until later on that he moved to the United States to pay ball. He committed to Gonzaga where he ended up playing three seasons before moving up to the NBA.

Given his limited knowledge of speaking English, the Lakers forward really once thought that he was being complimented by Coach Few by comparing him to Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. Coach Few was probably utterly confused as to why Hachimura was smiling after being lambasted, but he probably also couldn’t help but find it funny the moment he realized the reason for the same.