The old saying goes that in the NBA Playoffs, it’s never really a series until one of the teams win a road game. This is what the Los Angeles Lakers will be gunning for in Game 2 on Thursday night as they look to avenge their disappointing Game 1 loss against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

If you ask former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, however, the former Most Improved Player winner is adamant that Thursday’s clash is going to be a must-win game for LeBron James and the Lakers. In his mind, Rose believes that LA’s title hopes will be over if they go down 2-0 in the series:

“If the Lakers don’t win today, they’re done,” Rose stated. “… The first couple of series, the Lakers took Game 1. They’re not gonna beat this team four out of five if they lose to a squad that has not lost at home (in the playoffs). … The Lakers better get it done today or this will be a short series.”

"If the Lakers don't win today, they're done… They're not gonna beat this [Nuggets] team 4 out of 5." Agree with @JalenRose? 🤔pic.twitter.com/FJ62vrhco3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

The Lakers went on to win both of their first two series against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors in six games. This was after they won Game 1 on the road. The Nuggets, on the other hand, have won all of their home games in the NBA Playoffs thus far. They made quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round, 4-1, before eliminating Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in six games.

In the Suns series, the Nuggets won the first two games at home, and there was just no coming back for Phoenix. Will the Lakers suffer the same fate if they lose Game 2? Jalen Rose seems adamant that this will be the case.