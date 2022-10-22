The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second straight loss of the new season on Thrusday in what was another disappointing performance. The players were in an understandably sour mood after suffering defeat at the hands of their fierce rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers, and it certainly didn’t help that the fans were heckling them as they made their way to the tunnel.

This was exactly the case for Russell Westbrook, who seems to have had a bit of a verbal altercation with a fan right after the final buzzer. Apparenty, a random fan decided to barrage Russ with some NSFW slander as he made his way back to the locker room. Westbrook heard the disrespectful jab, and he could not help but confront the fan in what turned out to be an intense moment:

Russell Westbrook was walking into the locker room and a fan yelled, “You fuckin’ suck!” and Russ heard him and came back out and told him something along the lines of “say that to my face” and then the fan went ahead and said it to his face…🥴 pic.twitter.com/jGSUntPZdG — NAT THE PEOPLE’S CHAMP (@habibiting) October 21, 2022

The fan who posted the video was in attendance during the game, and she claims that the heckler yelled, “You f–king suck” toward the Lakers star. Russ obviously did not appreciate the jab, so he responded by challenging the fan to “say that to my face.”

To be clear, though, you can’t really make out what Russ was saying during the confrontation. The heckler’s alleged NSFW rant also wasn’t heard in the clip. Either way, what you can say for sure is that Westbrook wasn’t happy, and he had to be contsrained by an arena staffer.

Russell Westbrook went 0-of-11 on the evening for just two points, which could explain the heavy criticism from the Lakers home fans. Nevertheless, it’s still never an excuse to throw such derogatory remarks at another human being.