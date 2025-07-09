The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the most talked-about moves of NBA free agency by signing Deandre Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to a two-year, $16.6 million deal. The addition comes as Los Angeles looks to retool its roster and give LeBron James one final push for a championship. For Ayton, the move is personal.

During his introductory press conference, Ayton didn’t hesitate to address the criticism that has followed him throughout his career.

“It fuels me. It fuels me up completely. And it's a different type of drive that I've been wanting to express for a long time. I think this is the perfect timing, here in the purple and gold. And it's a platform I cannot run from. I can show what I really am and just be around some greats to really emphasize that for me as well. It is a lot of fuel in me to prove to the whole world.”

"It fuels me… I can show what I really am and be around some greats.” Newest Laker Deandre Ayton when asked about the criticisms surrounding him 👀 (via @khobi_price)pic.twitter.com/S0DtDtkqvI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ayton’s comments came just days after he agreed to a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers and signed with the Lakers, filling their biggest roster need as a true starting center. While Jaxson Hayes brought athleticism, Ayton provides the interior presence and rebounding the team lacked after trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.

Article Continues Below

Still just 26 years old, the former Phoenix Suns and Trail Blazers center arrives in Los Angeles with career averages of 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. Though he has yet to make an All-Star team and has often been seen as underwhelming for a No. 1 overall pick, this opportunity with the Lakers — alongside Doncic and James — may be his best chance yet to change that narrative.

Ayton joins a legendary lineage of big men in Lakers history, from George Mikan and Wilt Chamberlain to Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol, and Davis himself. The pressure will be high, but Ayton made it clear he welcomes it. With Doncic running the show and LeBron entering a record-breaking 23rd season, the pieces are in place for Ayton to thrive in the spotlight.

After stints in Phoenix and Portland, Ayton’s numbers dipped last season to 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in 40 games. Still, he believes this is a fresh start. His drive, his words, and his fit with the Lakers roster suggest the former top pick might be ready to deliver on his potential.

The Lakers are betting that Ayton’s blend of athleticism, size, and renewed motivation can anchor a new era for the franchise. And judging by his tone, he sounds ready for the challenge.