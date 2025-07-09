Change is in the air in New Orleans. After years of hovering around mediocrity post-Drew Brees, the Saints have fully embraced a new direction under head coach Kellen Moore. Known for his offensive creativity and quarterback development, Moore was brought in to shake things up—and shake things up he has.

The Saints were respectable under Dennis Allen. However, ownership grew tired of being stuck in the NFL’s middle class. They opted for a bold move, hiring Moore and signaling a willingness to rebuild, retool, and refocus. With a restructured front office, a revamped coaching staff, and a number of fresh faces on the field, the Saints are eyeing a return to relevance.

Strategic Spending, Key Draft Picks, and a Fresh Identity

The Saints are heading into 2025 with a fresh identity and a sense of urgency. Moore wasted no time reshaping the roster, making aggressive moves in free agency to bring in both short-term fixes and long-term core pieces. Yes, several players were signed to one-year deals. That said, key additions like Chase Young, Juwan Johnson, Isaac Yiadom, and Justin Reid inked three-year contracts. These were clear signs of Moore’s vision for the future.

The team also made a bold move in the draft. They selected quarterback Tyler Shough as their potential franchise leader and bolstering the offensive line with first-rounder Kelvin Banks Jr, addressing a major area of need.

With OTAs, minicamps, and early evaluations now in the books, the Saints’ coaching staff likely has a better sense of who fits the plan and who might be on the trade block as camp approaches.

Now, with training camp looming, New Orleans could explore a few surprise moves. Two veteran names stand out as sneaky trade candidates.

1. RB Alvin Kamara

It’s never easy to imagine a franchise icon on the trading block. In today’s NFL, though, sentimentality rarely wins out over strategy. Alvin Kamara has been the face of the Saints’ offense for nearly a decade. A five-time Pro Bowler and one of the league’s most versatile offensive weapons, Kamara’s résumé is the stuff of Saints legend.

2025, however, brings a different calculus. Kamara is now 30 years old. That's often a tipping point for running backs. He’s also carrying a significant cap hit, with over $18 million on the books for this season alone. At the same time, the Saints have begun planning for the future, investing in youth at the position. Kendre Miller continues to emerge as a legitimate threat. Additionally, rookie Devin Neal has turned heads during offseason workouts.

Kamara’s usage declined in 2024. Sure, he’s still effective as a receiver out of the backfield. However, he no longer possesses the same burst that made him a nightmare matchup. With Moore leaning toward a more pass-centric, quarterback-friendly offense, the days of building around a running back may be behind the Saints.

If New Orleans underperforms early, Kamara could be a prime trade chip for a playoff contender seeking a veteran spark. His name has already surfaced in early trade rumors. Given the team’s cap challenges, dealing Kamara could free up more than $10 million in cap space. In a league where youth, flexibility, and explosive playmakers are prized, Kamara’s departure would be bittersweet—but also sensible.

Article Continues Below

2. TE Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill might be the most unique player in the NFL. He's a quarterback-turned-tight-end who lines up all over the field and makes things happen in ways that don’t always show up in box scores. He’s been the Saints’ Swiss Army knife for years. Still, that role and his salary might no longer align with where this team is headed.

Now 35, Hill is one of the highest-paid players on the roster. His nearly $18 million cap hit is staggering. That's especially true for a utility player whose usage is heavily dependent on game flow and situational football. Yes, his versatility has always made him valuable. That said, it’s fair to ask whether that value is still worth the price tag on a team prioritizing a more traditional and cost-efficient offensive structure.

Moore’s offense is rooted in timing, rhythm, and defined quarterback roles. That doesn’t leave much room for a gadget player who lines up at five different positions. And with Juwan Johnson re-signed and Foster Moreau still in the fold, the tight end room already has reliable options.

Hill’s leadership and locker room presence are undeniable. However, if New Orleans leans into its youth movement, it might be time to pass the torch. Teams around the league looking for a red-zone specialist or wild-card weapon could come calling. A trade would net the Saints needed cap space and allow them to further commit to their new identity.

Tough Calls Ahead for New Orleans

Kellen Moore and the Saints have embraced change. Of course, with change comes tough decisions. Kamara and Hill have defined New Orleans football for the better part of the past decade. Trading either one would be a seismic shift—but not an irrational one.

As the Saints prepare for training camp, all eyes will be on Moore’s evolving roster. If New Orleans starts slowly or embraces a full reset, don’t be surprised if these two veterans are playing elsewhere by midseason.