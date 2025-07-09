The Los Angeles Lakers' vision for the 2025-26 campaign seems almost set, as they build a roster that will optimally put up more of a fight in the playoffs next year. The LeBron James-related concern that surfaced at the beginning of the offseason is starting to diminish, Luka Doncic is reportedly prioritizing his conditioning and the team now knows who its starting center will be for the immediate future. The importance of that last part cannot be overstated.

Deandre Ayton, who signed with the Lakers on a two-year, $16.2 million contract last week, could be an X-factor for this squad. There are multiple reasons why LA fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the postseason, but a strong interior presence definitely could have made some difference. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, if healthy, could be a nice compliment to James and Luka Doncic.

Those two superstars are partially why Ayton joined the Lakers instead of other free-agent suitors. He believes their prodigious talents, coupled with the aura that emanates from Crypto.com Arena, was just too tempting to resist.

“The teams that me and my agents evaluated during that time span, I feel that the Lakers was the best fit,” the 26-year-old big man said, per Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell. “Being around the two best playmakers in the league, and just Laker Nation, having the fan base behind them (like) I’ve never seen before and just to be a part of it, knowing the winning legacy that this organization has. I know the expectations. I know that winning means a lot here.”

Did the Lakers solve their center problem, once and for all?

Deandre Ayton is saying all the right things. Fans demand players who understand the prestige and responsibilities that come with wearing the Purple and Gold. Though, the only way the 7-footer can truly ingratiate himself to the LA faithful is by taking care of business on the court.

Ayton played in just 95 games combined for the Portland Trail Blazers over the last two seasons. Persisting injury issues are historically a serious concern at this specific position, so there is understandably some skepticism surrounding his arrival. There is also the narrative that he lacks the necessary discipline to elevate his game to the next level. Despite those valid worries, Ayton is still averaging 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds in his career.

Adding that level of production to a squad that boasts two prolific postseason performers like LeBron James and Luka Doncic could be crucial. The Lakers have no time to waste, and Ayton also needs to move quickly if he wishes to ink a huge contract when he next hits free agency. This is a major opportunity for both parties. Now, they must seize it.