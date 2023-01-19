Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been on the wrong end of many blooper reels over the years. Who could forget the time when Westbrook simply forgot to dribble the basketball against the Golden State Warriors, even mouthing the words “I don’t know” when Stephen Curry asked him what he was doing.

But on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook went to great lengths just to avoid a traveling call… and he ended up on the viral blooper reel all the same.

With the Lakers leading by 2, 56-54, with 2:01 left in the second quarter, Troy Brown Jr. passed the ball to a semi-open Russell Westbrook on the left wing. Kevin Huerter, tasked with guarding the former MVP, was in no rush to close out on someone who’s shooting 29.4 percent from deep on the season. Thus, for a split second, Westbrook thought about jacking up a triple. However, in mid-air, Westbrook hilariously changed his mind.

A testament to his ability to make quick decisions, Westbrook decided that he would not incur a traveling infraction. Instead, he chose to bounce the ball off Kevin Huerter’s body to reset the play for the Lakers with 14 seconds left in the shot clock.

Russell Westbrook prevented getting called for a travel by throwing it off Kevin Huerter 🤣pic.twitter.com/LpQQudv8HF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 19, 2023

Say what you want about Russell Westbrook. Sure, he sometimes takes ill-advised jumpshots. His athleticism has waned, and his finishing at the rim has declined as a result. But at the very least, he has always shown the ability to make chicken salad out of chicken poop.

Had he shot the ball, there was around a 71 percent chance he would have missed. If he landed without launching the ball, he would have given the ball to the Kings for free. And if he threw a panic pass in mid-air, who knows where the ball would have gone?

Westbrook’s game may not always be pretty. But count on the former MVP to always entertain.