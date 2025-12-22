The Cleveland Browns came up short on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. It's been a rather tumultuous season for Cleveland, who now own a 3-12 record with the 2025 season nearing a close. This is in spite of the fact that superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett is closing in on the NFL's single-season sack record.

Garrett picked up half a sack against Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday. As a result, his next sack will break the NFL's single-season record. He has two games remaining to achieve this feat. However, some in the media wanted to hear his thoughts on another matter.

A reporter in Cleveland asked Garrett about comments he made during the trade ordeal he went through before the season. And this reporter wanted a follow-up to those comments. However, Garrett was certainly in no mood to entertain that question.

Myles Garrett didn't even bother answering 😂 pic.twitter.com/W7Krz7hWsi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

The Browns have been in a massive tailspin for most of the season. Their loss on Sunday to the Bills marked their fourth straight defeat. They are staring down the barrel of a potential second-straight campaign with a 3-14 record. Suffice it to say, this has been a year to forget for Cleveland.

Garrett did request a trade before the season began, as mentioned by the reporter on Sunday. However, he signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension, committing to the Browns for the foreseeable future. He is under contract through 2030, which is his age-35 season.

The Browns are not making the playoffs, so they have little else but pride left to play for. Cleveland is in action again in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And they end the 2025 season in Week 18 with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.