Russell Westbrook has been uncharacteristically quiet these past few months amid endless rumors pertaining to his potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of making noise in the media, Russ has chosen to keep his head down amid all the drama.

A video clip of Westbrook putting some work in is currently making its rounds on social media. In it, Russ is seen working on his jumper with renowned NBA trainer Chris Brickley:

Russ transformed his jumpshot 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZzzBtNihJw — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 16, 2022

Does it look like Westbrook somehow transformed his shot? Whatever he’s doing, it is clear that it’s working well for him. Russ drained jumper after jumper, and it’s hard to deny that he’s looking good right now. Westbrook’s shot looked broken last season (and perhaps even before that?), and he’s now doing what he can to work on this weakness.

Last season, Westbrook was very vocal in responding to the criticism that was thrown in his direction as he struggled mightily in his first year with the Lakers. It’s as if he’s taken an entirely different approach this summer as he continues to just keep relatively quiet throughout this entire ordeal.

It is worth noting, however, that Westbrook recently listed his Los Angeles home on the market for $29.995 million. This seems like a clear indication of his looming Lakers exit, as trade rumors continue to swirl. It’s either that or Russ is just looking to move to a new home in LA. To be honest, though, it’s the former that seems more likely.