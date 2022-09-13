Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is trying to sell his 13,500 square foot mansion in Los Angeles for a whopping $29.995 million, per The Wall Street Journal.



Westbrook bought the Brentwood property back in 2018, three years before he actually started playing for the Lakers. Back in 2018, the property was worth $19.75 million.

Russell Westbrook played his lone season for the Lakers in 2021-22, and it was not a good one. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. His 18.5 points per game was the third lowest point total of his career, his lowest since his first two seasons in the league.

The Lakers did not have the season many fans envisioned in 2021. The team missed the playoffs, despite having the star power of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook’s season was so bad that fans often booed him at home. Fans even dubbed him “Russell Westbrick” because of his shooting inconsistencies.

What does Russell Westbrook trying to sell his LA home mean for him and the Lakers?

The Lakers have three options. They can buyout Russell Westbrook’s contract, they can bench him, or they can make a last-ditch effort to involve him in the Lakers’ game plan.

Buyout seems like the best option. But there’s a problem. Westbrook likely won’t accept a buyout, according to NBA reporter Ramona Shelburne.

“Russell Westbrook is not a buyout guy,” she said. “You have to agree to a buyout, and that’s not how he is wired. This is a guy who is very proud, and if you accept a buyout once in your career, you’re seen differently throughout the rest of your career.”

With Russell Westbrook attempting to sell his mansion in LA, there’s a chance that he is on the move to another team. Lakers fans await a decision.