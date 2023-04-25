Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

You come at the king, you better not miss. Everyone and their mothers knew that taunting LeBron James is never a good idea, but Dillon Brooks did anyway. The Memphis Grizzlies forward was feeling good after their Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and so he talked some smack. One trip to LA later, and Memphis is now down three games to one. Game 4, in particular, saw LeBron James dominate Brooks and the Grizzlies physically in an outing we haven’t seen since Shaquille O’Neal.

After the game, Shaq himself rubbed salt on Dillon Brooks’ wound. After LeBron’s 20-20 game against the Grizzlies in Game 4, the Lakers legend made a hilarious quip at Brooks’ expense on Inside the NBA. LA fans (and really, most NBA fans) are cackling after this.

"Dillon Brooks said he doesn't respect anybody until they get 40. 20 & 20 is 40." @SHAQ on @KingJames 20-20 performance in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/UTbl27qI0Z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2023

If you recall, Brooks made headlines a few days ago when he took a jab at LeBron James, saying that he doesn’t respect anyone who hasn’t dropped 40 against him. The Lakers star didn’t score 40 points on him, but he made his presence known in different ways. LeBron focused his efforts on defense and rebounding for most of the game, hence the 20 rebounds. He let his other playmakers do the work in regulation, and when OT rolled around, LeBron finished the job.

It’s also worth noting that LeBron James is likely not going to be 100% for most of the playoffs due to his foot injury. The Lakers have trounced the young Grizzlies squad thanks to efforts from their supporting cast (D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and of course, Austin Reaves). Now, the second-seeded Memphis squad are on the ropes.

As for Brooks, the Grizzlies forward continues to be the most hated man in the NBA today, with some of his own team’s fans turning on him too. His awful shot selection and tunnel vision fully negates his decent defense. Memphis will need Brooks and the other players to step up in Game 5 against the Lakers.