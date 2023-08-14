When the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis agreed to a three-year max contract extension, the numbers turned a lot of heads. Davis will make over $50 million per season under the new deal, with the third-year player option for more than $60 million. And ESPN mouthpiece Stephen A Smith told Paul George why those numbers make no sense.

Smith is on the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. The NBA player and pundit covered a wide range of topics inside the Association and out. At one point, the conversation turned to the Anthony Davis contract extension with the Lakers, and Stephen A went in.

“Look, I love AD. I talked to his daddy during [the] playoffs. I know he was a bit sensitive to what I was saying. Love AD as a person, love him as a player. 62 million dollars? 62 million dollars? Let me tell you something bro, his talent is worth it, his consistency is not, Smith told George. “He will show up one day, he will not show up the next. He will drop 40 in Game 1, 11 in Game 2. Now me, I’d much rather have you averaging 28 to 30 night in, night out. Rather than each and every night is like a g**d*** rollercoaster.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

While Stephen A Smith is absolutely right, this is simply the going rate for a superstar (real or imagined) in the modern NBA. The Lakers really had no choice but to cut this deal and hope for the best.

That said, the numbers do back up the ESPN pundit's assertions.

When Anthony Davis does play, he’s exceptional. The Lakers big man averaged 25.9 points, 12.5. rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game last season. However, he only played 56 of a possible 82 games last season, coming off the previous two years where he played just 76 games total.